Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland’s 4-Film Franchise Crosses 700 Crore Mark! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Tom Holland’s Marvel adventure Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its unstoppable run at the box office across India! Displaying incredible holding power as it enters its second weekend, the fourth installment in Holland’s superhero MCU flick is poised to become the biggest Hollywood film in India this weekend!

Tom Holland’s Superhero Franchise Hits 700 Crore!

Interestingly, with the fourth installment, Tom Holland’s franchise has collectively crossed a net collection of 700 crore in India. Starting from Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, which earned only 58 crore in its lifetime in India!

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 9 Estimates

On the 9th day, August 7, the second Friday, Spider-Man Brand New Day earned in the range of 15 – 16 crore, as per early trends. The film registered an occupancy of 47.7% across 13,544 shows in India. The franchise has officially achieved a milestone, standing at a total of 352 crore* in 9 days.

Since his solo MCU debut in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland‘s franchise has seen exponential growth in India over the years! With four combined films, the net total currently stands at 707.7 crore.

Check out the box office collection of all the films of MCU‘s Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland (net collection).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 352 crore* (9 days) Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Spider-Man: Far From Home: 85.7 crore Spider-Man: Homecoming: 58 crore

Total: 707.7 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Currently, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the third-highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, after Avatar: Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame! However, Tom Holland and Zendaya’s biggie co-starring Sadie Sink is expected to bring at least 30 crore more on the second Saturday and the second Sunday, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India!

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Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 8: Axes Avengers: Endgame To Record The Highest Opening Week In Hollywood!

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