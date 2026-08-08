Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: First-Ever Movie To Cross $500 Million In 1st Week In North America, Beats 4 Global Blockbusters Too! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn’t letting anyone breathe, hitting a new milestone almost every day! After achieving a massive feat at the North American box office, it is thriving worldwide as well. The film has already surpassed major global blockbusters to break into the all-time top 25 global grossers. The Tom Holland-starrer latest Spidey movie is on an unstoppable rampage worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $500 million in North America in week 1!

The Brand New Day keeps smashing Avengers: Endgame’s dailies at the North American box office. It collected a massive $28.2 million domestically on its Thursday, scoring the 2nd-biggest Thursday non-holiday/opening day of all time, only under Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. In just seven days, the Tom Holland starrer crossed the $510.1 million mark at the North American box office, becoming the first film ever to cross $500 million in its first week. It declined by 13.8% from Wednesday in North America. By this Sunday, it will beat Deadpool & Wolverine to break into the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in just 10 days.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats 4 blockbusters at the worldwide box office

Tom Holland and Destin Daniel Cretton’s first Marvel collab has been winning hearts overseas, which is helping Spider-Man: Brand New Day beat four worldwide blockbusters. It has surpassed Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s global totals to break into the all-time top 25 highest-grossing films list.

On its 2nd Thursday, it has reached $806.3 million in overseas cumulative box office across 66 markets. It hits the $1.32 billion mark worldwide in just 9 days. This has propelled the film to surpass the above-mentioned four global blockbusters – Beauty and the Beast [$1.27 billion], Frozen [$1.28 billion], and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom [$1.31 billion]. It has entered the all-time top 25 list of highest-grossing films, according to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando’s report.

Set to break into the top 5 highest-grossing comic book movies of all time worldwide!

Brand New Day is now inches away from beating Deadpool & Wolverine’s $1.34 billion, Black Panther‘s $1.35 billion, and Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s $1.4 billion global hauls to break into the all-time top 5 highest-grossing comic book movies list worldwide. This weekend, Spider-Man 4 will cross the $2 billion milestone worldwide. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was widely released on July 31.

Box office summary

Domestic – $510.1 million

International – $806.3 million

Worldwide – $1.32 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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