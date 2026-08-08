The Odyssey India Box Office Day 22 Collection! (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures/Facebook)

Hollywood movies are flourishing at the Indian box office. Christopher Nolan just delivered his highest-grossing film with The Odyssey in 2026. Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya’s epic action fantasy is now chasing a 175 crore lifetime. Scroll below for the day 22 update!

Delivers a good fourth Friday

According to estimates, The Odyssey earned 2.40 crore net across all four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English on day 22 in India. It showcased a 14.83% jump compared to 2.09 crore collected on the previous day.

The cumulative total in India now stands at 157.41 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 185.75 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net collection):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Week 3 – 23.69 crore

Day 22 – 2.40 crore

Total – 157.41 crore

Where does it stand compared to Oppenheimer?

Recently, The Odyssey surpassed Oppenheimer (129 crore) to become Chirstopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film in India. Now, in only 22 days, it already stands 22% higher at the box office. Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron co-starrer is also the director’s first film here to cross the 150 crore mark.

It now remains to be seen whether the 175 crore milestone can be reached in its lifetime. There’s competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but so far, the epic fantasy action drama is maintaining steady momentum. All eyes are now on the fourth weekend boost, which will determine whether the target is possible.

Take a look at Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing films in India (net):

The Odyssey – 157.41 crore (22 days) Oppenheimer – 129 crore The Dark Knight Rises – 33 crore Dunkirk – 20.26 crore

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 22 Summary

Net collection: 157.41 crore

Gross collection: 185.75 crore

Here’s the detailed The Odyssey day-wise collection breakdown in India.

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