BLACKPINK’s new tour details have been announced, but the fans are furious, accusing the agency of sabotaging Jisoo. Jisoo’s old interview about ‘dark’ practice rooms resurfaces amid the chaos.

BLACKPINK has recently announced a world tour, and while the BLINKs (fans of BLACKPINK) were over the moon, many people criticized YG Entertainment for sabotaging one of their members – Jisoo. Why? Before the band’s world tour was declared, Jisoo talked about her solo comeback with her album ‘Amortage’ and even shared details of her Asia tour ‘Lights, Love, Action.’ People believe the agency created a messy overlap based on their financial situation.

Fans have lashed out at the agency. And amid all of these, an old interview of the singer’s resurfaced, where she spilled some beans about training at her label YG Entertainment, and it wasn’t lovely. Read ahead to find out what she said about those days.

When Jisoo appeared on Red Velvet star Seulgi’s vlog, she opened up about the differences she faced between SM Entertainment and her previous label, YG Entertainment’s practice rooms. For those who don’t know, SM Entertainment’s practice rooms feature bright light settings, colorful backgrounds, outdoor natural light, and more. Talking about SM’s practice room, the BLACKPINK star said, “It was the first time I had seen sunlight in a practice room.”

Recalling how the practice rooms she got under YG Entertainment, Jisoo continued to explain, “They were dark and had a gloomy vibe. At SM (Entertainment), they practice while looking above the ground. So we were like…it felt like mice,” and broke out into laughter.

After exiting YG Entertainment in 2023, Jisoo established her label, BLISSO, in February 2024. However, fans have gone wild after the agency announced the band’s world just days after Jisoo’s Asia tour and album release announcement. They shared how they believe the agency has constantly mistreated the ‘Flower’ singer. One of the fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “It’s honestly wild how YG is trying to sabotage JISOO’S moment—no album announcement but suddenly promoting their tour right when JISOO’S fandom and rollout are taking center stage? Nasty and calculated! Honestly, they’re not even hiding it, trying to sabotage her,”

Although she began her career as a singer and musician, Jisoo also profoundly loves acting. She has returned to the small screens with her upcoming K-drama, ‘Newtopia,’ along with Park Jung-Min. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in the summer of 2025.

What are your thoughts about Jisoo’s career graph and YG Entertainment’s recent swipe at her?

