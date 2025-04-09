Fans have noticed that BLACKPINK’s Jennie has had a major change in her aesthetic recently. Especially since the release of her first studio album, RUBY, the K-pop star has been actively experimenting with more mature and sultry looks. However, recently, she did a photo shoot for a magazine, where she appeared topless, only covering herself with a pair of garlic.

After the photos were unveiled through the magazine’s website and social media accounts, fans flocked in to share their opinions. Some were happy to see Jennie was expanding her genre, when it comes to fashion. However, others criticized her for posing topless.

📸|08.04.25 ㅡ #JENNIE pour Homme Girls via emilychengmakeup pic.twitter.com/m3yMC5oaHk — Team Jennie France (@TeamJennieFr) April 8, 2025

Jennie’s photos were shared on the online forum the theqoo, where people discussed, debated, and analyzed them. The first photograph showed the BLACKPINK member posing with only a few garlic as a cover. The second one showed her wearing a Chanel fur coat. In both photos, the K-pop star was topless, and many didn’t like it. Some pointed out that she should have been more careful, given the amount of influence she had. One user wrote, “Even if Jennie somehow makes it big in the U.S. by dressing like that, it’s only going to harm the image of Asian women.”

“Her revealing outfits always give me this uncomfortable feeling—kind of like seeing your younger cousin wearing a bikini. It’s just… not sexy at all,” another commented.

One user also pointed out that aside from the exposure, the photograph just didn’t look good at all. “Forget the revealing aspect—doesn’t the photoshoot just look bad overall? Like, is this really the best they could do? Is it the photographer’s fault? It’s just not good,” commented one user.

Was this really necessary? Why does she act like attention is her lifeline? — Dani (@Dani_31x) April 8, 2025

I hope people don’t misinterpret this but it’s because of stuff like this that it’s a bit concerning when younger girls idolize her. I don’t need to bring up every single scandal she’s had because I’d be here all day. But I mean it sincerely & genuinely 😕 — ☮️💟 (@phokmts) April 8, 2025

disappointed but not surprised — za (@ra_aa990) April 8, 2025

What is she holding to cover them? She appears to feel finally free of the whole kpop world and the restraints that come with exisiting as a kpop idol in Korean society. To her fans in 🇺🇸 she’s a “bad bitch” and all that noise; to knetizens she’s acting like a wh*re… this is… — Parka MⓊnkii (@parkamonkii) April 8, 2025

I just think it’s a bad cover. Like angle terrible and why give her garlic to hide them boobs?? — Ami (@Ami_truthteller) April 8, 2025

Jennie has been experimenting with new aesthetics lately and her recent album RUBY presented the evidence. On March 7, she finally released her first studio album, marking her highly-anticipated comeback after years. The album features some of the best collaborations, including Doechii, Dominic Fike, Kali Uchis, Childish Gambino, FKJ, and Dua Lipa. The album has a total of 15 songs, including JENNIE, JANE, Mantra, ExtraL, start a War, Handlebars, ZEN, Love Hangover, Damn Right, F.T.S., Filter, Seoul City, Starlight, and Twin.

This album was her first new music release under her own agency, ODD ATELIER. Back in 2023, Jennie, alongside her bandmates Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo, ended their individual contracts with YG Entertainment.

Following their departure, she became the first BLACKPINK member to launch her own agency. Her bandmate then followed in her footsteps. Her first studio album, RUBY, earned massive commercial success, and the K-pop star is now gearing up to perform at one of the biggest stages in the world.

Jennie and Lisa are set to take over solo stages at the Coachella Arts and Music Festival 2025. Jennie will perform on April 13 and 20, while her bandmate Lisa will impress the crowd on April 11 and 18.

Jennie is also set to make her group comeback with BLACKPINK this year. YG Entertainment also confirmed that they will have a world tour soon.

