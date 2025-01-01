After dating for over a year, Kylie Jenner, 27, has introduced the 29-year-old actor into her family life, with Timothée Chalamet becoming a regular presence in her home.

Kylie Jenner’s Kids Know Timothee Chalamet as a ‘Friend’

The couple celebrated an early Christmas together before Kylie spent the day with her family, and although it took time for her to introduce him to her kids, they now know him as a “friend.”

An insider said, “Her (Kylie) relationship with him is great and very easy. He’s super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Made a Rare Public Appearance Recently

Though they typically keep a low profile, the couple made a rare appearance together at an afterparty for Chalamet’s new film, ‘A Complete Unknown,’ where they shared intimate moments.

timothée chalamet and his girlfriend, kylie jenner together during the after-party for the premiere of ‘A COMPLETE UNKNOWN’ in los angeles on december 10th, 2024. ♥️ (source: @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/LJb18pjqak — Timothée Chalamet Fan (@t_chlmts) December 16, 2024

Photos from the night showed Jenner sitting on Chalamet’s lap and giving him a quick kiss while they cozied up in his roped-off section of the party.

Before that, the pair had a cozy dinner date at Little Charli in New York City, where they were seen looking “very cuddly” and “very much in love.”

“Everyone loves them together,” a source close to Jenner said. “He’s close with her family and she’s close with his family. It’s very serious, but also a fun relationship.”

Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/sSaHwSc4IW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2024

Kylie Jenner Has Made Sure to Show Up to Support Timothee Chalamet’s Projects

Jenner has also made a point of supporting Chalamet’s projects, attending the premieres of ‘Wonka’ in both Los Angeles and London.

Despite their high-profile lives, Jenner has shared how they’ve been able to maintain a low profile, even enjoying private outings like walks on the High Line without being recognized.

