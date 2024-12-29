Being Kylie Jenner’s mom has its undeniable perks, and this Christmas, Kris Jenner was treated to a gift that combined jaw-dropping luxury with heartfelt sentimentality.

Kylie, ever the queen of thoughtful gestures, surprised her momager with a custom Goyard duffle bag that perfectly blended opulence and nostalgia.

Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of the bag, writing, “OMG @kyliejenner this is incredible” and “Mom is lucky.”

Kylie Jenner gifts mom Kris $4K designer bag customized with her children’s portraits pic.twitter.com/CTyLhZz370 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 27, 2024

The Customized Bag Featured Kris Jenner’s Children’s Portraits

The $4,000 designer bag wasn’t just a stunning piece from the French luxury brand—it was personalized with baby portraits of Kris’ six children, painted in perfect age order.

Kourtney to Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie herself, the adorable snapshots beneath the handle made the gift a true work of art and a sentimental treasure. Kris’ reaction wasn’t publicly shared, but fans can only imagine her delight.

Gifting Kris from Goyard seems to have become something of a family tradition, as the momager already owns an enviable collection of custom trunks emblazoned with bold phrases like “Momager” and “Rich as f—k.”

Yet, Kylie’s thoughtful touch made this gift uniquely special, capturing the essence of family in the most glamorous way possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Opted for an Intimate Christmas This Year

Although the family opted for an intimate Christmas dinner instead of their usual extravagant holiday bash, the presents were anything but understated.

Kris, in true matriarch style, made headlines for her own generosity, gifting Kourtney’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker an $80,000 holiday haul, including a vintage Chanel backpack.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Kendall dazzled in coordinating designer winter white ensembles, while Kim stole the show in a skin-tight snakeskin gown.

Unfortunately, Khloé missed the festivities, staying home to care for her daughter, True, who had a high fever following her brother Tatum’s illness.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Taylor Swift Making Nashville Her Home Base Over LA & New York Because Of Travis Kelce?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News