Zootopia 2 has finally ended its theatrical run at the domestic box office. It has ended its original run as one of the top 10 highest-grossing films at the North American box office. It became the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animated feature worldwide but failed to achieve this status at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the final closing numbers of the Zootopia sequel in North America.

The Zootopia sequel is one of the biggest post-pandemic animated earners for its studio. The film surpassed its predecessor at the box office but failed to earn the Best Animated Feature Oscar. It dominated the box office rankings, even after Avatar: Fire and Ash was released in the theaters. It is also one of the top 40 highest-grossing films of all time at the domestic box office.

Zootopia 2 ends its domestic run after 128 days!

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 has ended its glorious run at the box office in North America. It is reportedly one of the longest-running animated hits in recent times, having stayed in theaters for 128 days, showing strong legs and sustained audience interest. The Zootopia sequel collected $436 across 100 theaters on its 18th and final Thursday at the domestic box office, bringing its ultimate domestic cume to $428.1 million.

Zootopia 2 ended its domestic run as the 9th-highest-grossing animated film of all time!

The report further revealed that the Zootopia sequel ended its run as the 9th-highest-grossing animated film at the domestic box office. It is also the highest-grossing 2025 release domestically, surpassing A Minecraft Movie’s $424.1 million lifetime.

Check out the all-time top 10 highest-grossing animated features in North America

Inside Out 2 – $653 million Incredibles 2 – $608.6 million The Super Mario Bros Movie – $574.9 million Finding Dory – $486.3 million Frozen 2 – $477.4 million Moana 2 – $460.4 million Shrek 2 – $445 million Toy Story 4 – $434 million Zootopia 2 – $428.1 million The Lion King [1994] – $425 million

The animated sequel is the 35th-highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. It achieved that rank after surpassing Captain Marvel’s $426.8 million domestic haul. Globally, it collected $1.86 billion during its run and became the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animated film. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26 and ran for 128 days in North America and is available on Disney+.

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