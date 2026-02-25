Tollywood has found its latest underdog champion! The Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi starrer Couple Friendly is proving that content is truly the king. The film is roaring at the box office with huge profits. While big-budget spectacles often struggle to recover their costs, this romantic drama has achieved a feat that most filmmakers only dream of – a roaring 700% return on investment in just 11 days.

Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2026

Mounted on a reported budget of just 1 crore, the Telugu rom-com has turned into a gold mine. After a steady run through its first week, the total net collection stands at 8.13 crore. The film has churned out a huge profit of 713% making it the most profitable Telugu film of the year.

Couple Friendly Box Office Day 11

On the 11th day, the second Tuesday, February 24, Couple Friendly earned 33 lakh at the box office. A minimal drop from the second Monday, which brought 45 lakh at the box office.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 4.85 crore

Day 8: 1.05 crore

Day 9: 95 lakh

Day 10: 45 lakh

Day 11: 33 lakh

Total: 8.13 crore

Despite entering its second week, the film is refusing to slow down. After a solid Week 1 collection of 4.85 crore, the film saw a spike over the second weekend. With an overseas gross collection of 1.6 crore, the worldwide gross collection of the film now stands at 11.19 crore.

Couple Friendly Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 11 days.

India Net Collection: 8.13 crore

India Gross Collection: 9.59 crore

Budget: 1 crore

Profit: 7.13 crore

ROI%: 713%

Overseas Gross Collection: 1.6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 11.19 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 11: Now Shahid Kapoor’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News