Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, has finally hit Netflix, and its first episode doesn’t hold back. Blending high-octane action with biting satire, the series dives headfirst into the murky waters of the entertainment industry. Here’s a look at the 10 things that stood out from the opening chapter.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Episode 1: 10 Key Factors To Look Out For

1. An Opening Full Of Action, Chaos, & Style

The episode kicks off with an over-the-top action sequence set on a fictional film set. It’s loud, shiny, and unapologetically VFX-heavy, a stylish nod to the larger-than-life productions Bollywood is known for.

2. Lakshya Steals The Spotlight With Raghav Juyal Close Behind

Lakshya delivers a surprisingly sharp action performance, carrying much of the early momentum. His energy on screen is magnetic, while Raghav, who plays his friend, delivers a decent performance, adding a grounded layer to the duo’s dynamic.

3. Karan Johar & Ranveer Singh’s Dialogue Duel

A charged confrontation between Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh brings the drama. The face-off is theatrical, effectively raising stakes and showcasing the industry’s power games.

4. Bobby Deol’s Entry

The entry of Bobby Deol’s character lands with enough style and grit to make viewers sit up. He plays a dual role, both as Ajay Talwar, Karishma’s (Sahher Bambba) father, and a cameo as himself.

5. The Exposure Of Bollywood’s Dark Underbelly

The show bravely pulls back the glitzy curtain of Bollywood to reveal a world of manipulation, ambition, and ego. It’s a fictionalized account, but the themes feel all too real.

6. Drug Raid Spoof Misses The Mark

A drug raid subplot, a seeming spoof on the infamous Sameer Wankhede, politically tone-deaf, and a bit forced. It could’ve been sharper or avoided altogether.

7. Nepotism Jabs Go Overboard

While the show attempts to critique the starkid culture, it often feels more like a caricature than clever satire. The digs are loud but lack subtlety and seem more like a caricature of the Bollywood industry.

8. Aamir Khan & SS Rajamouli’s Cameo Bring The Laughs

A brief but hilarious scene with characters spoofing Aamir Khan and S.S. Rajamouli adds levity. Also, a cameo by Badshah? Decent, but nothing groundbreaking.

9. Family Drama Brings Unexpected Warmth

Amid the chaos, quiet moments between Mona, Lakshya, and their father offer genuine emotional depth, effectively contrasting the otherwise cutthroat industry portrayal.

10. Sajid Nadiadwala Turns Monster Sodawala

It also introduces Sodawala (Sajid Nadiadwala), a loud, abusive producer clearly modeled after real-life moguls. It’s an uncomfortable but compelling depiction of unchecked power in the industry.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Episode 1: Final Verdict

Aryan Khan’s debut may not be pitch-perfect, but it’s bold and addictive. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood offers just the kind of behind-the-scenes masala the audience loves.

