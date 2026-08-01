Mamachya Govyala Jauya Box Office Collection Day 1( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Mamachya Govyala Jauya, starring Ankush Chaudhari, Santosh Juvekar, Kushal Badrike, and Abhijit Chavan, released in theaters on Friday (July 31), and shockingly, it couldn’t even score respectable numbers at the Indian box office on day 1. Given the aggressive promotions and the film’s face value, it was expected to open decently, but the actuals are disastrous. And yes, one of the biggest reasons behind such a performance is extremely limited showcasing across Maharashtra. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Gets impacted by the Spider-Man storm

The Marathi comedy film was brutally impacted by the wave of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The latest Spider-Man film has an insane hype in Maharashtra, and it is beyond cities, enjoying a solid response even in B and C centers. Due to such a strong competitor at the forefront, the latest Marathi entertainer secured a very limited number of shows, which significantly harmed its opening-day potential. Also, word of mouth didn’t help either.

How much did Mamachya Govyala Jauya earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Mamachya Govyala Jauya scored an estimated 9 lakh net at the Indian box office on its day 1, which equals 10 lakh gross. Since the Struggler Saala web series is massively popular among the Marathi audience, the film was expected to benefit from the entire team coming together, but it seems that kind of humor has limited appeal on the big screen. There’s no denying that the Spider-Man storm has taken a heavy toll on the film’s potential, but even in the available shows, it couldn’t register good occupancy on the first day.

Today (day 2) and tomorrow (day 3), Mamachya Govyala Jauya will see a rise at the Indian box office, but overall numbers will still be much lower than expected. This puts the film in a risky position, and to turn the tables, it needs to show its strength on weekdays.

More about the film

The comedy entertainer is directed and produced by Viju Mane. It also stars Neha Khan, Vidula Chougule, Ruchira Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pravin Tarde, Makarand Deshpande, and others. As of now, the film has a rating of 5.9 out of 10 on BookMyShow.

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