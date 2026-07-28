Who Was Ram Kapoor’s Father, Anil Billy Kapoor?( Photo Credit – Instagram/Facebook)

Last night must have been heavy for all those who follow Indian TV & the digital space ardently. Because Lock Upp contestant Ram Kapoor shook the internet with a secret none of us was ready to listen to! Once he revealed one of the darkest memories from his past, it left all of us shaken and disturbed. But more power to him for letting the truth out and handing it to the world!

For the unversed, in the last episode of Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp, streaming on Netflix, the Kasamh Se actor revealed that he helped his father in planning his own death! The actor also confessed that no one in his family knows this secret. However, he admitted that his sister and his mother have not talked to him for five years!

Ram Kapoor’s Father Requested, “Can You Help Me Die?”

Narrating the heartbreaking request, Ram recalled getting a call from his father after they had separated for years due to their professional choices in life. His father was not on talking terms with him until then. He narrated, “When his cancer relapsed, he was in Singapore, and it was during the Covid period. Everything was under lockdown. He called Gautami and said, ‘I want to talk to Ram.’ We started speaking over the phone. He had decided that he didn’t want to fight it anymore and instead wanted to die peacefully. But he was afraid of doing it alone and didn’t want anyone else to know.”

Then Ram revealed that his father pleaded with him to do this with him, and explained, “For some reason, he felt that he needed me. He asked, ‘Can you help me die?’ Obviously, my reaction was the same as anyone else’s. But he managed to convince me that if I didn’t do it, he would die alone. He didn’t give me a choice.”

Who Was Ram Kapoor’s Father, Anil Billy Kapoor?( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Last Meeting – The King Went Like A King!

While Ram Kapoor and his father were not on talking terms, he still made sure that his father dies like a king! He recalled, “No one knew there was no treatment happening. He just wanted me to hold his hand and help him go. I had promised him I would do it, but I didn’t know if I would be strong enough. Somehow, he knew that I could do this. He was scared of being alone, but he wasn’t scared of dying. He said, ‘I don’t want anyone to cry at my funeral. If I die, I want you to cremate me the very same day.’ Somehow, I held his hand, and every day I helped him go. My mother and my sister still don’t talk to me. It’s been more than five years. But I think it’s one of the best things a child can do for their parents.”

Who Was Anil Billy Kapoor?

For the unversed, Anil Billy Kapoor was one of the leading businessmen of India and an advertising giant! In fact, he helped Amul rebrand its marketing strategy in India, and the rest, as they say, is history! He wanted Ram to lead his business further, but he did not appreciate his decision to become an actor! The father-son duo stopped talking to each other, and this continued for a very long time. Mr. Kapoor realized that his son had made the right choice!

Anil Billy Kapoor passed away in 2021. As a mark of respect, Amul made a heartwarming banner in his honor, offering him their last tribute!

Ram Kapoor’s confession was a heartbreaking admission on Lock Upp Season 2, and the internet has been offering him support ever since!

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