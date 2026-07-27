Sanjay Dutt Turns The Most-Viewed Indian Actor Of 2026 On OTT! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

2026 has officially turned into the year of Sanjay Dutt’s absolute digital supremacy, surpassing Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh! That’s it! That is the news! While the streaming space has witnessed superstars battling it out for top spots, Sanju Baba has quietly built a milestone that no one can challenge this year! The actor has surpassed a total viewership of 80 million on various streaming platforms cumulatively!

Most-Viewed Actor Of 2026

While many might have felt it would be Ranveer Singh or Akshaye Khanna. Who will be crowned as the king of the OTT space this year with the massive viewership? However, both of them missed the top spot to none other than our Munnabhai MBBS!

Sanjay Dutt OTT Viewership

Four Sanjay Dutt films arrived on OTT this year, after completing their theatrical journeys! These included the two Dhurandhar films, horror comedy The RajaSaab and period drama Raja Shivaji! The four films cumulatively amassed a total viewership of 82.9 million views!

While Ranveer Singh scored massive numbers through the explosive spy saga Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar 2, accumulating 63 million views combined, Akshaye Khanna held the third spot with Dhurandhar and Ikka bringing 40 million views together!

However, Sanjay Dutt held the ultimate trump card, with his pan-India appeal working in his favor! The RajaSaab had the actor playing the antagonist, and the horror-comedy turned out to be the most-viewed South Indian film of the year!

Check out the lifetime viewership of Sanjay Dutt films on OTT.

Dhurandhar: 35.2 Million | Netflix/JioHotstar

| Netflix/JioHotstar Dhurandhar 2: 27.8 Million | Netflix/JioHotstar

| Netflix/JioHotstar The RajaSaab: 17.5 Million | JioHotstar

| JioHotstar Raja Shivaji: 2.4 Million | Netflix

Total: 82.9 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Half Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026).

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Must Read: OTT Verdict: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Is The Most-Viewed Franchise Of Indian Cinema & None Can Touch This Record For A Very Long Time!

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