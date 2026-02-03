The Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried-starrer psychological thriller The Housemaid is now in its seventh week in theaters and continues to make a strong impact at the box office. The film delivered another impressive weekend overseas, pulling in a stellar $16.4 million from international markets and pushing its international total to $195 million. Combined with its $120.7 million haul from North America, the film’s worldwide box office collection has now comfortably crossed the $300 million milestone (via box office analyst Luiz Fernando).

With a current global total of $315.7 million and a steady theatrical run expected in the coming weeks, the Paul Feig-directed film is now projected to finish its worldwide run in the $360 to $400 million range. While its final tally remains to be seen, The Housemaid is almost at par with the global earnings of the 2025 supernatural horror hit Final Destination: Bloodlines and is now closing in on the worldwide box office total of the acclaimed modern horror classic The Conjuring (2013). Let’s take a closer look at how much more the film needs to earn to outgross it globally.

The Housemaid vs. Final Destination: Bloodlines & The Conjuring – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how The Housemaid stacks up against the two horror titles at the global box office:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

North America: $120.7 million

International: $195 million

Worldwide: $315.7 million

In comparison, Final Destination: Bloodlines wrapped up its global run with approximately $316 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo), placing The Housemaid virtually on par with its total. Meanwhile, The Conjuring, the first installment in the Conjuring Universe, directed by James Wan, earned $319.5 million worldwide.

This leaves The Housemaid just about $3.8 million short of overtaking The Conjuring at the global box office. Given its steady theatrical momentum, the psychological thriller is expected to cross this benchmark in the coming days, with its final box office verdict likely to emerge over the next few weeks.

How Much Surplus Has The Housemaid Earned Beyond Break-Even?

Made on an estimated budget of $60 million (via Deadline), The Housemaid needed to earn around $150 million worldwide to break even at the box office. With its current global haul standing at $315.7 million, the psychological thriller has already generated a surplus of approximately $165.7 million.

These numbers place The Housemaid among the most profitable horror films of recent years, and with its theatrical run still underway, it remains to be seen just how much higher the film’s final box office total and profit margin will climb.

The Housemaid: Star Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 Box Office: Breaks Into The All-Time Top 50 Highest-Grossing Films List In North America

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News