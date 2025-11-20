Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the brand-new trailer of CRIME 101, offering the first full look at Bart Layton’s gripping adaptation of Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella. Packed with tension, sun-drenched visuals, and a razor-sharp trio of lead performances, the trailer teases a high-stakes heist thriller where loyalties shift, identities blur, and no one can outrun the consequences of their choices.

Crime 101 Is Set Against The Sun-bleached Grit Of Los Angeles

Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, CRIME 101 follows an elusive, precision-driven thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose sophisticated heists along the iconic 101 freeway have kept police guessing for years. With one final multimillion-dollar score in sight, he crosses paths with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) facing her own life-altering crossroads—propelling them into an uneasy and unpredictable partnership.

Meanwhile, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) intensifies his pursuit, determined to solve a case that has eluded him for far too long. As the trailer reveals, the closer the heist gets, the more the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur. Every character is pushed to the edge as they confront the cost of their ambitions—and the realization that there may be no turning back.

The Trailer Also Offers A Sneak Peek Into The Supporting Cast

The trailer also offers glimpses of the film’s powerhouse supporting cast, including Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte—each adding depth to this taut, propulsive narrative driven by moral tension and electrifying momentum.

Crime 101 releases in India on 13 February, in English and Hindi

