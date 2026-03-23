Project Hail Mary has become Hollywood’s newest critical darling, with the film receiving a stellar 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that it’s been recommended by the majority of critics on the reviewer aggregate site. The film, starring Ryan Gosling, Sandra Huller, and James Ortiz, is an adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel of the same name.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the film stars Gosling as Dr. Ryland Grace, an astronaut who embarks on a “Hail Mary” mission to save humanity. Read on to learn more.

Project Hail Mary Receives Critical Acclaim

The critical consensus around Project Hail Mary, as per Rotten Tomatoes, says:

“A visually dazzling space odyssey that’s carried along effortlessly by the gravitational pull of Ryan Gosling at his most winning, Project Hail Mary is a near-miraculous fusion of smarts and heart.”

Among the critics who’ve spoken about this film are Fort Worth Report’s Joe Friar, who considered Gosling’s “charm and goofball personality” a great fit for the role, and praised directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller for using practical effects rather than CGI in portraying the alien character of Rocky, with whom Ryland strikes a friendship.

The Wall Street Journal’s Kyle Smith compared the film favorably to The Martian and Interstellar and said that Project Hail Mary exemplified the best qualities of Steven Spielberg classics such as E.T., praising its “wonder, adventure, humor, and pathos.”

Metro Weekly’s Andre Hereford considered Project Hail Mary to be Lord and Liller’s “revenge” for the tepid reception to their prior film Solo: A Star Wars Story, with him praising the directors for letting the film “unabashedly embrace its comedic side” while lauding Ryan’s ability to seamlessly switch between “Grace’s clear-eyed fearlessness and near-constant stream of sardonic commentary.”

Ryan Gosling Stars As Ryland Grace In The Film

Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling in the leading role of Dr. Ryland Grace. Grace was once a middle school teacher who’d been ostracized from his career in molecular biology for supporting theories his peers deemed too fringe. However, as the sun is consumed by a mysterious microorganism known as the Astrophage, Ryland is recruited by Eva Stratt (Sandra Huller) to participate in a desperate “Hail Mary” space mission to save the Earth and humanity from the brink.

However, the mission goes off the rails drastically, to the point that everyone on the crew other than Ryland dies, and Ryland himself develops a case of retrograde amnesia and forgets important details about the mission. As he tries to piece together his lost memories and figure out what’s going on, he makes contact with a mysterious alien piloting a spacecraft. Ryland quickly becomes fast friends with this rock-like alien, whom he names Rocky in homage to the iconic Hollywood boxer Rocky Balboa.

As Ryland slowly comes to terms with his past and how he became involved in Project Hail Mary, he must work with Rocky to ensure the mission succeeds, as all of humanity is counting on him.

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