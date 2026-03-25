Spider-Man: Brand New Day is making records even before its release. Its trailer has crossed a major viewership milestone in less than a week, signaling a strong opening at the worldwide box office after Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The buzz around this upcoming Spider-Man movie is growing by the day. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much did Avengers: Endgame earn on its opening weekend worldwide?

According to Deadline, Avengers: Endgame set records at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. It collected $356.0 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Internationally, it raked in $866 million, bringing the global debut total to $1.22 billion. Endgame thus registered a record global opening for a Hollywood movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s global debut

Spider-Man: No Way Home collected $260.1 million on its domestic opening weekend. Internationally, the film collected $340.8 million on its opening weekend, bringing the worldwide debut weekend total to $600.8 million, alongside the domestic total. It is the biggest global debut for a Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s expected debut

Since the buzz around the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day is getting stronger every day, the speculations around its opening weekend box office are also making a lot of news. Its first trailer crossed 1 billion views in less than a week, and with this much excitement among fans, it could surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home’s global debut weekend collection. To do that, it would have to cross the $600 million worldwide milestone. If the scale rises further, it might even come close to the opening weekend of Avengers: Endgame. But beating its $1.22 billion global debut of Avengers: Endgame is unlikely.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Mark Ruffalo starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.

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