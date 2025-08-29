The Task got its first verdict ahead of its release. Mark Ruffalo, forever tied to the role of Bruce Banner in the MCU, now leads an FBI thriller series that is already drawing heavy comparisons to Mare of Easttown. The show follows Ruffalo as an agent assembling a task force to take down a series of violent robberies, with the surprising twist that the culprit is a family man living an ordinary life on the surface.

The Task Rotten Tomatoes Score

Silvia Dionicio and Jamie McShane join Mark Ruffalo in the project, and the early reviews give the series a solid start. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently holds an 81 percent rating, a sharp contrast to Countdown, another recent thriller in the same space, which could only secure 35 percent.

Every force has its equal. Trailer tomorrow. From the creator of #MareOfEasttown, #Task premieres September 7 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/rupXZK9fLJ — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 11, 2025

Why Task Is Compared to Mare of Easttown

One of the reasons for the comparisons lies in the creative mind behind it. Brad Ingelsby, who made a mark with Mare of Easttown, is the writer of this new project. Since that series, Ingelsby has kept busy, working on Echo Valley with Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore, which has performed strongly on Apple TV+, and also scripting The Lost Bus. This film will bring Matthew McConaughey back to the screen after six years. With his storytelling history, Task already promises strong character work and tense drama.

Mark Ruffalo’s Busy Career Outside Task

Ruffalo himself has had no shortage of projects lately. Earlier this year, he shared the screen with Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17, following his Oscar-nominated performance in Poor Things two years prior. His Marvel duties are far from over, either. He is set to appear again as Bruce Banner in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the continuation of Tom Holland’s trilogy that recently began filming. Beyond Marvel, he will reunite with Chris Hemsworth in the crime drama Crime 101, which also stars Halle Berry and Barry Keoghan and is slated to hit theaters next year.

Task arrives on HBO Max on September 7, and with early reviews leaning positive, the series is positioned to be one of Ruffalo’s standout performances outside of his Marvel identity.

