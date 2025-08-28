The Young and the Restless is set to see a major addition to its cast, according to Deadline. Tamara Braun, best known for her work in Peacock’s Days of our Lives, will be joining the cast of the long-running CBS soap opera in the role of Sienna Bacall and begin taping for her new role from next week onwards.

Tamara has been a recurring presence in Days Of Our Lives since 2008, where she played the role of Ava Vitali. She then won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in 2009. She’s currently on hiatus from the show, having made her last appearance on April 3.

Tamara Braun Has Acted In Days Of Our Lives, General Hospital And All My Children

Tamara Braun has been an accomplished actress since her soap opera debut in the role of the villainous and chaotic Carly Corinthos in General Hospital, which she took over from the character’s original actress, Sarah Joy Brown, in 2001. Tamara continued playing Carly all the way until 2005, when the character was recast with Laura Wright, though Tamara would briefly return to the part in 2014.

Tamara would later play another character on General Hospital named Kim Nero, the single mother of Oscar, from 2017 to 2019.

Tamara’s other major soap opera role was her well-known tenure on Days Of Our Lives as Ava Vitali, who was introduced as a stalker to Steve “Patch” Johnson. Much of her early story arc built up the mystique around her true nature, before she was revealed to be a member of a Mafia family who had grown possessive of Steve and wanted to get back together with him by any means necessary.

Tamara originally played Ava Vitali from 2008-2016, before returning to the role in 2020, and continuing to star in the soap on a regular basis until her recent departure on April 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Braun (@tamarabraun)

Tamara’s third major soap opera role has been Reese Williams in the ABC series All My Children, which she portrayed from 2008-2009. Her tenure as this character is notable for featuring the first same-sex wedding proposal and marriage ever shown in an American soap opera, thanks to Reese being a lesbian in a romantic relationship with Bianca Montgomery (Eden Reigel).

Tamara Braun Has Never Appeared In The Young And The Restless

Despite her established career in numerous soap operas, Tamara Braun has never made an appearance in The Young and the Restless until now, with her character, Sienna Bacall, being a new addition to the series. Not much is known about Sienna’s exact nature as of now, but People magazine has reported that she has “personal connections to several characters” in Genoa City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Braun (@tamarabraun)

Aside from her roles in these numerous soap operas, Tamara Braun also played the lead role of Dr. Mara Cohen in the 2023 Amazon Prime Video series Kombucha Cure.

Follow TV Updates for all the latest on KoiMoi

Must Read: Prime Video’s The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Rotten Tomatoes Score Out: Does It Outshine Season 1?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News