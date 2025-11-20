Michael Dowse brings Trap House to the screen with a clear sense of purpose, placing Dave Bautista at the center of a story that lets him regain momentum after the poor reception of his George R R Martin fantasy adaptation earlier this year.

Trap House: Storyline and Cast

Dave Bautista plays a DEA agent who teams up with his partner to track a bold group of thieves. The twist lands when they discover the culprits are their own teenagers using cartel tactics and classified intel taken from their parents. The setup drives the movie forward with steady pressure and a focus on family strain.

The film leans on its cast to drive the tension, with Bautista supported by Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis, Kate del Castillo, Tony Dalton, Whitney Peak, Bobby Cannavale, Inde Navarrette, Zaire Adams, and Blu del Barrio.

Trap House Rotten Tomatoes Score Shows Positive Reception

The reception for the film begins with a 63% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It is based on 16 reviews at the time of writing and may shift as more critics publish their takes. The audience score is still missing because the film has fewer than 50 user ratings.

This early Fresh score helps Bautista recover after In the Lost Lands from this year (2025) fell to a harsh 24%. Trap House benefits from a premise that mixes high school energy with cartel pressure in a way that holds attention. Many reviews point to the emotional pull created by parents battling to protect their families while facing criminals and their own children at the same time.

Criticisms Focus On Cliches & Tone

Some critics are less impressed as they point to familiar cliches, thin character work, and B-movie plotting. Even then, most concede that the concept and the cast carry the movie, making Trap House an engaging watch from start to finish.

