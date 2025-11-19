Ariana Grande steps back into Oz with Wicked: For Good, and the first wave of reactions paints a mixed but still bright picture for the sequel. The new film continues right after the first part, following Elphaba as she pushes to expose the Wizard’s lies while Glinda rises as the public face of good. The early screenings have already given the movie an Rotten Tomatoes score, and the results show a clear shift from the reaction to the 2024 hit.

Wicked For Good Early Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The movie opens with a 73% critical score based on 102 reviews, a notable drop from the first film’s 88%. Even with that decline, it still holds a fresh rating ahead of its wide release. The audience reactions paint a different picture, though, as the Popcornmeter is already active, and the score sits at a strong 97%. This is two points higher than the original movie’s 95% audience score.

Another round of early access is scheduled to arrive on November 19, with the nationwide release following soon after. The number is expected to fall when more viewers see the film, since early attendees are mostly fans familiar with the Broadway show.

Critics Praise The Performances Of Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

Critics agree that the sequel delivers striking production work and strong performances from Erivo and Grande.

The tone is darker, and although the story has weight, the pacing stumbles. New songs, such as “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble,” have charm but lack the staying power of the main Wicked soundtrack. Some critics also feel the two-part split leaves the second half stretched and too committed to overlapping with the timeline of The Wizard of Oz.

One reviewer awarded the film 8 out of 10 and pointed to the magnetic connection between Erivo and Grande. The review noted how the emotional bond between their characters remains the heart of the story. Once their relationship settles into focus again, the film gains power. The two leads build on the work they began in the first movie as their characters hurt one another through circumstance rather than cruelty, and the conflict around them gains real weight.

Box Office Projections Reach Up to $120 Million Domestically

Wicked: For Good is still expected to open huge, as projections show a domestic debut between $115 million and $120 million. The presales have already broken records, including the biggest ticket seller of 2025 so far on Fandango and the biggest PG-rated ticket seller ever on the platform. The first Wicked earned $759 million in 2024, and part 2 may go even higher.

The cast returns with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Colman Domingo as the Cowardly Lion, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond. Jon M. Chu directs again, with a script by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

Wicked: For Good releases nationwide on November 21.

