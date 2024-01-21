Bigg Boss 17 is entering the final leg, and the show has managed to retain some of the most entertaining contestants this year, including Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s cousin Mannara Chopra. The 32-year-old came across as one of the most immature contestants in the history of reality.

Initially, people felt that the actress was trying to replicate Shehnaaz Gill’s bubbly persona, but soon, her act came crashing down after she attacked people on the show one after the other, not giving a damn if they were friends or foes, treating all alike.

However, while some loved her and others hated her, none could ignore her for sure. Now, the latest reports suggest that during the Bigg Boss 17 press conference media finally called out Mannara Chopra for slut shaming other women and assassinating everyone’s character.

A report by an X (formerly Twitter) handle says, “BREAKING! After the MEDIA PRESS CONFERENCE, #MannaraChopra broke down and was seen crying in the house constantly. The media has called her HYPOCRITE and highlighted how she character assassinates other women in the show. Also, her role in Vicky & Ankita‘s relationship. And even she used Munawar to come here in #BiggBoss17.”

After the report went viral, the internet called it Karma, coming back to Mannara Chopra and crying happy tears. A user wrote, “Had to happen. If the channel wasn’t protecting Barbie Handa every time and had highlighted the times when she had Bodyshamed and Ditched Munawar Faruqui, then she wouldn’t be so surprised today. Well deserved. #NaginHanda.” Another comment read, “Hypocrite to wo hai he sath me overacting ki dukan bhi hai hi.”

A user pointed out, “What a great news!!!!! She had to be called out way before the last week.” Another netizen wrote, “Finally jo koi nahi kar paya incl Salman Khan vo media ne kar diya. They showed the mirror to Barbie Handa. I am not saying Ankita or Isha did right with her, but she has also character-assassinated other women and always tried to portray her as a victim! Cheers to media #biggboss17 #bb17finale.”

Another comment read, “The media press did in one day what people have been waiting for for the past 2-3 months.” One more user pointed out, “Just one grill, and she shatters. Imagine if she was questioned about her behavior all the time. She would have left BB and never showed her face ever.”

🚨 BREAKING! After the MEDIA PRESS CONFERENCE, #MannaraChopra broke down and was seen constantly crying in the house. Media has called her HYPOCRITE and highlighted how she character assassinate other women in the show. Also her role in Vicky & Ankita’s relationship. And even… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 21, 2024

