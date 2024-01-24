Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram Comments Limited To Avoid Negative Outrage, Munawar Faruqui & Abhishek Kumar's Chances To Win The Finale Increased?

Ankita Lokhande’s journey in Bigg Boss 17 has been a roller coaster ride she wouldn’t have expected to be on. The initial days went really well for her as she was the most known face amongst all the contestants.

But things started tumbling as the days went by. The decision to enter the show with her husband might’ve proved to be a risky move. How so? Let’s analyse!

As reported in our updated social media report card, Ankita witnessed a minor drop when around 1.5K+ followers unfollowed her on Instagram in a single day. That might’ve ruffled some feathers, and now comments have been limited on her Instagram posts.

Why do celebrities limit the comments?

It’s usually to restrict the spam content, but over here, it’s to limit the negative feedback Ankita Lokhande has been getting on her social media. If you go through all her recent posts and just browse through the top 10 comments, you’ll find a majority of them dissing her for some reason or another.

The controversial press conference!

In Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 17, the press conference round was held, and many faced some brutal grilling by the media. From calling Munawar Faruqui a ‘girlfriend cheater’ to Abhishek Kumar being called a ‘girlfriend beater,’ contestants gracefully answered all of them. But, some people outside had an opinion that it was held to whitewash Ankita Lokhande’s image before the show ends this week.

Former contestant Manu Punjabi took to this X (earlier Twitter) account and said, “Yeh press conference hi thi na? Ok!! Mujhe laga kisi ki image whitewash ki ja rahi hai. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain. Khair kar bhi kya sakte hai? Mayke wale jo aaye the. Kya shandar questions puche or kya shandar jawab jaise question paper pehle mil gaya ho.”

This definitely gives a boost to Munawar Faruqui & Abhishek Kumar’s chances of lifting the trophy in the Bigg Boss 17 finale. Stick to this space for all the latest updates about this show & everything entertainment!

