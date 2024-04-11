After seeing a very good rise in collections on Tuesday when more than 3 crores came in, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continued to collect well on Wednesday as well. The collections of course dipped since this as a regular working day. Moreover, Maidaan released as well in the evening shows for paid previews and that did turn out to be the first choice of a large segment of audiences.

Still, with 2.30 crores coming in on Wednesday, it was a good enough number. Amongst the holdover releases, it’s anyways collecting the best and the numbers were not too far away from Maidaan either. What has to be seen is what happens from today onwards since its IMAX screens have been given to Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. These are some of the most premium and expensive screens and a good chunk of moolah comes from these properties. Nonetheless, from the overall showcasing perspective, the Hollywood biggie stays on to be in contention with a substantial number of other screens (especially 2D) being reserved for it.

The film has now also crossed the 75 crores mark and currently stands at 77.20 crores. Today, there would be Eid holiday advantage coming into play which means 80 crores mark would be crossed in two weeks flat and from here on its journey towards the 100 Crore Club will begin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

