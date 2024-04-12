Madgaon Express has managed to collect reasonably well in its third week as well, especially if one considers the fact that the shows had been drastically reduced and moreover there was already an excitement build up for Eid releases. Still, at select theatres where the film was playing, it did bring in audiences and the best part was that due to lesser count of shows, the occupancy actually looked much better.

Even on Thursday, despite the arrival of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, the film managed to collect 53 lakhs more. While on one side the shows were further reduced for the Kunal Kemmu directed comedy, there was new set of audiences that was checking out the Akshay Kumar/Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn starrers. However on the flip side, Eid holiday means that the footfalls were somehow better than what they would have been had it just been a regular weekday.

The film currently stands at 26.31 crores and there are indications that after this extended weekend when it will anyways manage to still continue getting numbers, the scenario won’t be bad during the weekdays either since there would be steady set of footfalls for it. There is an open month ahead of it and with even bit of collections that trickle in from here, Madgaon Express can build a case for itself to reach 30 crores lifetime which would be very respectful.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

