What To Watch This Weekend: From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan To Amar Singh Chamkila & More

What to Watch This Weekend: Another week is coming to an end! After studying or working, everyone wants to chill and enjoy some exciting content on weekends. This week, the theatres have two big Bollywood releases – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan to entertain you all. But the OTT space is also filled with interesting titles like Amar Singh Chamkila. There are releases happening in other languages, too.

If you are wondering what to watch this weekend in April week 2, we have mentioned some movies and shows that will keep you engrossed.

What to Watch This Weekend In Theatres

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action thriller, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is now out in cinemas. BMCM also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F.

Maidaan

After delivering a hit with Shaitaan last month, Ajay Devgn is back immediately with a story about an Indian football coach named Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

Aavesham

The Malayalam action comedy stars Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Pooja Mohanraj and Ashish Vidyarthi. The reviews are pretty positive for this one!

What to Watch This Weekend On OTT

Amar Singh Chamkila

Available on: Netflix

Imtiaz Ali is back after a long time, and that too on a streaming platform. The Rockstar director’s next is a musical biography on the late famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineet Chopra and will stream on April 12, from 12:30 pm IST.

Love, Divided

Available on: Netflix

It’s a Spanish romantic comedy about a pianist named Valentina and her neighbour David, who hates “noise”. The film stars Aitana and Fernando Guallar and you can watch it on April 12.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 3

Available on: Netflix

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and the rest of their gang of comedians will make you laugh this time with the cast of Amar Singh Chamkila – Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The episode will stream on April 13, 2024.

Premalu

Available on: Disney+ Hotstar & aha

The blockbuster Malayalam comedy starring Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju will finally stream online. The Malayalam version will be available on Disney+, and the Telugu version is releasing on aha.

Well, we have made it easy for you when it comes to choosing ‘What to watch this weekend’. Apart from this, there are other releases that happened this week, like Fallout on Amazon Prime Video, Madgaon Express, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Kung Fu Panda 4 in theatres.

