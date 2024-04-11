Bollywood is buzzing with a mix of news today. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s new film is doing well, while Ajay Devgn’s upcoming sports movie faces a plagiarism lawsuit. Salman Khan announced his next Eid release, and Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui was attacked. On the brighter side, there were celebrations for Ankita Lokhande’s anniversary, a glimpse into the grand visuals of Pushpa 2, release date announcements for Thalapathy Vijay’s movie and filming updates for War 2, and a successful opening for two Malayalam films.

Despite mixed reviews, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has opened strong at the box office. Trade analysts predict the film might even surpass the first-weekend collection of the recent hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Will the action duo continue their box office dominance? Read more:

The much-anticipated sports drama Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, is facing a legal hurdle. A writer has accused the film’s producers of plagiarizing his script based on the life of legendary Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The Mysore court has put a stay on the film’s release, leaving fans and the industry in suspense. Meanwhile, have a look at the box office report of Maidaan’s Paid Previews.

Jackie Shroff shared a heartwarming video on social media showcasing fans dancing to the title track of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan inside theatres. The energy and excitement surrounding the action comedy are undeniable! The movie stars Jackie’s son, Tiger Shroff, with Akshay Kumar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!#SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar

Directed by @ARMurugadoss @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025 pic.twitter.com/5NIYdjPP9P — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 11, 2024

Salman Khan is bringing back his Eid magic! The superstar announced his next film, Sikandar, an action thriller directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Set to release on Eid 2025, Sikandar has fans already buzzing with anticipation. Read more here!

A resturant owner and his employs tried attacking #MunawarFaruqui

After he visited the shop of his competitor, Popularity of munawar made other party jealous thinking his business would end as Munawar visited his competitors shoppic.twitter.com/4FWVkPfycd — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) April 10, 2024

In a shocking incident, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was reportedly attacked with eggs near Minara Masjid in Mumbai. The police intervened to prevent further violence. Details are still emerging, but the news has sparked concern and debate. Read more here!

Ankita Lokhande Celebrates 6 Years of Bliss with Hubby Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande took to social media to share moments from her 6th wedding anniversary celebration with her husband, Vicky Jain. The couple shared adorable photos and messages, sending love wishes flooding their feeds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Pushpa 2: The Rule’s Grand Jatra Scene Costs a Staggering 60 Crore!

Director Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is making headlines not only for its star power but also for its production scale. A recent report claims that the film’s “Gangamma Thalli jatara” scene cost a whopping 60 crore to film. This lavish expenditure has ignited curiosity about the scene’s visual spectacle.

Thalapathy Vijay’s “GOAT” Announces Release Date!

Get ready for Thalapathy Vijay‘s magic! The actor’s upcoming film, GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time), has an official release date of September 5th, 2024. Fans were treated to a glimpse of Vijay’s character in the announcement post, further amplifying the excitement.

The highly anticipated sequel, War 2 is inching closer to reality. Jr NTR is reportedly starting a 10-day schedule tomorrow, where he will film intense action sequences with co-star Hrithik Roshan in Mumbai. The clash of these two titans is sure to be a cinematic highlight! Read more here!

A double dose of entertainment hit theatres today with the release of Malayalam films “Aavesham” and “Varshangalkku Shesham.” Both films, starring Fahadh Faasil and Pranav Mohanlal, respectively, saw a phenomenal opening on the auspicious occasion of Vishu and Eid. It seems like a successful festive weekend is on the cards for Malayalam cinema! Read more here!

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Is This Bhojpuri Actress Confirmed As The First Contestant? Will Nyra Banerjee & Soniya Singh Join The Speculated Contestants List? Find Out Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News