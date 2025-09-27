Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has truly surpassed all expectations at the Indian box office. The previous highest-grossing anime film in India was Suzume, with lifetime earnings of 10 crores. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has earned over 6X and has now entered the top 5 foreign grossers of 2025 in India. Scroll below for a detailed day 15 report!
Infinity Castle Domestic India Box Office Update
As per Sacnilk, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned 44 lakhs on day 15 in India. It saw a 48% drop in box office collection compared to 84 lakhs earned on the previous day. The net collection lands at 66.18 crores.
Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 78.09 crores. Infinity Castle has set new benchmarks for anime films in India. In fact, its OG predecessor, The Mugen Train, concluded its lifetime below the 10 crore mark. So, one can imagine the level of success Akaza’s Return has attained!
Trending
Infinity Castle officially makes it to top 5 highest-grossing foreign films of 2025 in India
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has surpassed the lifetime collection of Final Destination Bloodlines (63.18 crores). It now ranks as the fifth highest-grossing foreign film of 2025 in India. The next target is The Conjuring: Last Rites, which has earned 81.56 crores. The #4 spot may remain out of reach as the Ufotable production is nearing its saturation!
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing foreign films of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning: 106.90 crores
- F1: 101.95 crores
- Jurassic World Rebirth: 100.56 crores
- The Conjuring: Last Rites: 81.56 crores
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: 66.18 crores
- Final Destination Bloodlines: 63.18 crores
- Superman: 49.79 crores
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps: 38.32 crores
- How to Train Your Dragon: 25.69 crores
- Thunderbolts*: 23.92 crores
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office – After Beating Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible III, Poised To Outgross Will Smith’s Action-Comedy
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News