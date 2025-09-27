Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has truly surpassed all expectations at the Indian box office. The previous highest-grossing anime film in India was Suzume, with lifetime earnings of 10 crores. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has earned over 6X and has now entered the top 5 foreign grossers of 2025 in India. Scroll below for a detailed day 15 report!

Infinity Castle Domestic India Box Office Update

As per Sacnilk, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned 44 lakhs on day 15 in India. It saw a 48% drop in box office collection compared to 84 lakhs earned on the previous day. The net collection lands at 66.18 crores.

Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 78.09 crores. Infinity Castle has set new benchmarks for anime films in India. In fact, its OG predecessor, The Mugen Train, concluded its lifetime below the 10 crore mark. So, one can imagine the level of success Akaza’s Return has attained!