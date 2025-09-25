Weapons have now reached what could be its last major milestone before the film’s theatrical journey comes to a close. The horror movie directed by Zack Cregger, starring Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, and Amy Madigan, has surprised many with how far it has gone at the box office. Now, nearly two months after release, the film has crossed the $150 million mark in the domestic market, a number few expected it would touch when it first opened.

Consistent Weekend Earnings Keep Weapons Alive

Even though Weapons’ daily numbers have slowed down with new titles taking over the screens, the movie still draws in thousands daily. It is rare for a horror release to remain this steady after almost two months. One of the most consistent parts of its run has been its weekends. The film has pulled in more than $1 million in earnings every weekend, keeping it from ever slipping below that level since its release.

Midweek Boost Helps Weapons Reach Major Milestone

A boost on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, added more fuel to Weapons’ run. It jumped 45% in collections, making around $168K for the day. That surge helped it pass the $150 million milestone domestically. From an opening spread across over 3,000 theatres, it has now shrunk to about 1,100, yet the reduced presence has not stopped local audiences from keeping the momentum alive.

So far, Weapons has become only the third horror release of the year to hit the $150 million domestic haul. The other two are Sinners ($278.5 million) and The Conjuring: Last Rites ($152.8 million). It also stands as the fourth biggest horror movie of 2025, following The Conjuring: Last Rites ($402.3 million, worldwide), Sinners ($366.6 million, worldwide), and Final Destination: Bloodlines ($313 million).

Struggles In Global Markets Limit Weapons’ Total Collection

Despite its considerable success, the expectation of weapons reaching $300 million globally is slim. The international response has not been as strong as domestic, especially when compared to the performance of the bigger franchises like Final Destination and The Conjuring. This difference between franchises and stand-alone titles is evident in the numbers.

Final Destination: Bloodlines and The Conjuring: Last Rites drew stronger attention from global audiences, while Sinners, another original horror, also struggled outside the US. Yet domestic strength pushed Sinners close to $400 million, despite failing to cross $100 million overseas. On the other hand, Weapons has managed to cross the $100 million mark globally but is still far from joining that higher tier of worldwide totals.

Weapons Spin-Off On Aunt Gladys In Development

Weapons’ success has done more than bring money. The strong reception and the popularity of Aunt Gladys, its main antagonist, have set up a spin-off already in development. Whether that film captures the same support remains uncertain, but Weapons has already left its mark in 2025 with its surprising box office journey.

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America – $150 million

International – $113.8 million

Worldwide – $263.8 million

