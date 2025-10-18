Following its theatrical release on September 26, 2025, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film, One Battle After Another, garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences. The Paul Thomas Anderson-directed action-thriller earned a stellar 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid IMDb rating of 8.3/10.

Advertisement

Despite the widespread acclaim, the film appears to be struggling to break even at the box office. With a current global haul of $147.9 million (per Box Office Mojo), it still needs approximately $202.1 million more to break even, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

On the brighter side, One Battle After Another has now entered Letterboxd’s “One Million Watched” Club. For those unfamiliar, Letterboxd is a popular Auckland-based social platform for film enthusiasts, known for its user ratings and global movie lists such as the “Top 50 Movies” and “One Million Watched” lists.

Which 2025 Films Crossed 1 Million Views On Letterboxd?

One Battle After Another is, of course, not the first film of this year to reach one million views on Letterboxd. Here’s a list of other 2025 releases that have also found a spot on the platform, arranged in order of their fan ratings, to see where Leonardo DiCaprio’s film stands among them.

One Battle After Another – 4.4/5 Sinners – 4.1/5 Superman – 3.9/5 Weapons – 3.7/5 F1 – 3.7/5 K-Pop Demon Hunters – 3.6/5 Thunderbolts – 3.6/5 Mickey 17 – 3.6/5 The Fantastic Four: First Steps – 3.4/5 Companion – 3.4/5 Final Destination: Bloodlines – 3.2/5 A Minecraft Movie – 2.5/5

Among all 2025 films with over one million views on Letterboxd, One Battle After Another leads the pack with a 4.4/5 rating, outperforming superhero hits like Superman and horror sensations like Sinners to emerge as one of the year’s most acclaimed fan favorites.

What Is One Battle After Another About?

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: James Gunn’s Superman Vs. KPop Demon Hunters — Which Movie Tops Nielsen’s Streaming Chart?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News