With a current worldwide tally of $167.4 million, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release, One Battle After Another, currently ranks among the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo). Even though the critically acclaimed action-thriller became Paul Thomas Anderson’s highest-grossing movie of his directorial filmography, the film will likely not be able to break even at the box office during its ongoing theatrical run, thanks to its estimated $140 million production budget (per The Numbers).

As of now, it needs to earn an additional $182.6 million to reach its $350 million break-even figure, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. That said, besides being a strong Oscar contender, One Battle After Another has recently surpassed several popular films, including Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, Antoine Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven, and this year’s 28 Years Later and Ballerina.

As it continues its box office run, the film is now closing in on two movies starring Will Smith – Ang Lee’s sci-fi actioner Gemini Man (2019) and Gabriele Muccino’s heartrending drama, Seven Pounds (2008). Let’s see how much One Battle After Another needs to surpass these two movies in worldwide earnings.

One Battle After Another vs. Gemini Man vs. Seven Pounds – Box Office Comparison

According to data from Box Office Mojo, One Battle After Another has earned $167.4 million worldwide so far, including $63.1 million from the domestic market and $104.3 million internationally. Meanwhile, Gemini Man ended its theatrical run with $173.5 million worldwide, while Seven Pounds saw a lifetime earnings of $169.8 million worldwide.

This means One Battle After Another needs roughly $6.1 million more to surpass Gemini Man and about $2.4 million to outgross Seven Pounds. If it continues its current momentum and recent releases don’t impact audience footfalls, Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller could overtake both films before its theatrical run concludes. The final verdict will be out in the next few days.

One Battle After Another’s Next 2025 Target

Among 2025 releases, Paul Thomas Anderson’s film is currently trailing just behind the live-action musical fantasy Snow White, which has grossed $205.7 million worldwide. Given its current pace, surpassing this milestone seems unlikely for One Battle After Another during its ongoing theatrical run. However, a final assessment should wait until the film concludes its theatrical run.

More About One Battle After Another

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $63.1 million

International: $104.3 million

Worldwide: $167.4 million

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

