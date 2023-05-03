Actress Anushka Sharma has heaped praise for rapper Doja Cat, who hilariously responded to all the Met Gala 2023 red carpet questions with just “meows.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka re-shared a video where an interviewer asked Doja Cat questions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doja Cat chose to respond with just “meows.” Anushka Sharma wrote: “I propose for this to become an acceptable way of communication on the red carpets.”

Apart from Doja Cat, Jared Leto and Lil Nas X paid tribute to Choupette, Karl’s cat. Anushka Sharma heaped praises on Doja and loved the way she communicated.

Others who were seen attending the event apart from Doja Cat, included Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Nick Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Jason Derulo, and Rihanna.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be returning to silver screen after taking a break post her pregnancy.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Salman Khan Says “Never Take Somebody’s Rozi Roti Away” Preferring To Back Out Of Movies Instead Of Kicking People Out Of Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News