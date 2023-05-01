Star cricketer Virat Kohli had the sweetest birthday wish for his “everything” and actress Anushka Sharma on her birthday on Monday.

Virat took to Instagram, where he shared a string of candid pictures of the actress and wrote a sweet message.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything @anushkasharma,” Virat Kohli captioned the image.

Check out Virat Kohli’s post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are fondly called as ‘Virushka‘ by their fans, tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first child – a daughter named Vamika in 2021.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently in news when pictures from their lunch date from Bangalore surfaced on web. The duo

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda Xpress. The sports biopic will stream on Netflix.

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Said, “We’re Not Silly, Foolish People” When Asked If She Gate-Crashed Ranbir Kapoor- Deepika Padukone Tamasha Wrap Party

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News