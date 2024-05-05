The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri, is known for being vocal about any issue in the country – be it related to politics or be it related to films. For the same, he has faced mixed reactions on the several occasions but that doesn’t stop him from putting forth his opinion. Recently, he even talked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Keep reading to know more!

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others in key roles, the web series premiered on 1st May and is currently available for streaming on Netflix. So far, it has received a mixed response from critics, and even the audience feedback has been mixed. It’s said to be one of the most expensive Indian web series.

Amid all kinds of reactions on social media, recently, a Pakistani doctor shared his opinion about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and criticized it. Later, Vivek Agnihotri praised him for his point of view and questioned SLB for presenting a show that was far from reality.

Taking to his X account (also known as Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri shared the tweet of a Pakistani doctor and said, “A brilliant critique by @_SophieSchol. I haven’t seen the show, but I have visited Heeramandi in Lahore a few times. Bollywood has this tendency to romanticize courtesans and brothels. It’s a sad commentary because brothels have never been places of opulence, glamour or beauty. These are monuments of human injustice, pain, and suffering. Those unfamiliar with this should watch Shyam Benegal’s Mandi.”

Vivek Agnihotri also slammed Sanjay Leela Bhansali over showing anything in the name of freedom of creativity. “Also, a question we must ask: Does creativity give us the freedom to glamorize human suffering? Is it okay to make a film where slum life is depicted as a life of abundance? Is it okay to portray slum dwellers wearing clothes as if they are attending an Ambani wedding? Pl discuss,” he wrote.

As soon as Vivek’s tweet went viral, it received mixed reactions from netizens. Now, it’ll be interesting to see if he gets a reaction from director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

