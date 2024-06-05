Maidaan On OTT: Ajay Devgn's Film Has Arrived Without Announcement, Check Out Where To Watch It [& 3 Reasons To Watch It ASAP!]

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, which was released on Eid, could not bring audiences to the theaters despite getting good reviews. The film has now arrived on OTT without prior notice, and hopefully, it will get the much-deserved love and affection it missed in the theaters.

When & Where To Watch Maidaan!

The sports drama based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim is streaming on Amazon Prime Video already, and you can watch it here anytime. But we would suggest you watch it ASAP if you have a thing for good stories and performances.

More than good stories and performances, it is the effort behind Maidaan that stands out despite the film having a few flaws that might have been the reason for it not working in the theatres that well.

Maidaan IMDb Rating

Rated 8.2 on IMDB, Maidaan chronicles the inspiring journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach who steered the Indian National Football team to glory in the 1950s and 1960s.

About Maidaan

Set against the backdrop of a newly independent India, the film vividly portrays Rahim’s challenges and triumphs as he builds and leads his team to international prominence, instilling hope and pride in a nation finding its footing. This biographical sports drama is an extraordinary tale of determination, resilience, and the unifying power of sports.

Reasons To Watch Maidaan!

Though the film received an underwhelming response in the theatres, there are three absolutely urgent reasons to watch it.

Ajay Devgn’s Brilliance

Watch this one for Ajay Devgn‘s brilliant performance, which you would not have seen to this perfection lately. It was a time when he actually turned Bhagat Singh for The Legend Of Bhagat Singh and this time; he actually turned Syed Abdul Rahim without seeing the superstar on screen.

Getting To Know An Unsung Hero

Knowing our history in a right manner is very important. Prime Video offered Ae Watan Mere Watan, earlier this year offering the history of an unsung hero Usha Mehta. The story of another hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, is being offered by the platform, and we need to celebrate such gems, even if they appear with flaws.

A Real-Good Sports Drama

The film has really nicely choreographed football games, which a sports lover would enjoy to the core. Some vouch that these matches are even better than Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India! I think that is enough of a reason to watch Maidaan.

Catch the film on Amazon Prime Video

