Actor Sikandar Kher, who is best known for his roles in ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Aarya’ and ‘Monica, O My Darling’, took to his Instagram account to wish his mother, actress Kirron Kher a happy birthday.

For the special occasion, Sikandar wrote: “To a lean mean fighting machine.. here’s wishing you good health and everything your heart desires.. I love you the most in the world .. Happy birthday #KirronKher #Birthday #Maa.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sikandar Kher was most recently seen in the Netflix romantic thriller series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’. Currently, the actor has two films in production, ‘Dukaan’ and the American film ‘Monkey Man’.

Check out Sikandar Kher’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyselfSikandarThisSide (@sikandarkher)

Sikandar Kher is currently in Serbia, shooting for the upcoming Indian spin off to the American spy thriller web series ‘Citadel‘ which stars Samantha Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Reacted To Her Highest Paid Actress Tag, How Other Actresses Are Heavily Underpaid In Bollywood & Said: “I’m Not…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News