Kangana Ranaut is one of the most powerful and talented actresses in Bollywood, who also falls under one of the highest-paid actresses list of the industry. However, Bollywood has often targeted gender pay parity between male and female actors. Once Kangana opened up about the same and shared her opinion. But not only her; actresses like Priyanka Chopra have also spoken about the same. Scroll below to find out what the Queen actress had to say.

For the unversed, even if Kangana is known for being a motor mouth of Bollywood, she has often blasted truth bombs about the industry. On her work front, she will be next seen as Indira Gandhi in the film Emergency.

Now, coming back to the time when Kangana Ranaut talked about gender pay parity in Bollywood when asked about it during a press conference about her film Dhaakad. The actress can be heard saying interrupting the reporter, “Main samajh gayi, meri producer bolenge bakio ke nahi milre. Inke saamne mat boliye, inke saamne I behave like dekho bechari ladki kyunki bolenge acha bakio ke nahi milre, tum hi leri ho.”

Kangana Ranaut further added, “I’m not underpaid. For sure, I’m not underpaid. I can say that proudly and thanks to everybody who gives me and makes me feel like I’m valued, and my work is valued. Thanks to Sohail, he’s the one who initiated this and Deepak ji and all the men who have helped me through this journey.”

“Yes, of course there were times when I felt that why even I do the same work why don’t I get paid. But today at this stage of my life, I’m not underpaid,” Kangana Ranaut concluded.

Kangana‘s fans lauded her in the comment section and called her the ‘Qween’.

Well, what are your thoughts about Kangana Ranaut’s opinion about pay parity? Let us know.

