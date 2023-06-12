Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become an internet sensation or a reason. After becoming a household name with her characters in South films, the actress left everyone surprised with her hot moves in ‘Oo Antava’ in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-led Pushpa. While the song raised many eyebrows, it also led to a debut about increasing her fees for her upcoming films. Now if the latest reports are anything to go by, Samantha has asked for a whopping amount from Citadel India makers.

After Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden’s Citadel, Samantha and Varun Dhawan will reportedly star in the Indian version of the much-talked-about series, while photos and videos of the duo going places together surface on the web every now and then, reports are abuzz that Sam has reportedly hiked her fees for Citadel India. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a media report in Siasat.com, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has demanded a whopping Rs 10 crore as her fees for Citadel India. The report states, “Latest buzz suggests that Samantha is willing to consider scripts from interested filmmakers, but only if they are willing to pay such a large sum to secure her involvement. Samantha’s demand demonstrates her belief in her talent and star power, as she seeks to be fairly compensated for her contributions to the industry. The actress’s decision to demand a ten-crore-rupee salary demonstrates her belief in her market value and the impact she brings to any project she takes on.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam, which turned out to be a box office dud. After the release of the film, the actress got into a war of words with a producer who making shocking allegations against the actress.

As of now, there’s no confirmation on the rumours of Samantha Ruth Prabhu increasing her fees to Rs 10 crore.

