Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular South actresses currently dominating world headlines with her acting skills and beauty. She’s in Serbia right now and shooting for her upcoming show ‘Citadel’ opposite Varun Dhawan, and amid the same, her video of grooving on her superhit song ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa is doing the rounds on social media, with netizens hailing her and praising her for her success. Scroll below to see her killer moves!

Sam has become a massive name in the country, and she enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 27 million followers on Instagram. Now talking about her viral dance video, her song from Pushpa became a rage online after it was released, and Sam grooving on the same is like a dream come true for all her fans.

In the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen donning a s*xy outfit in a black leather top that came with a plunging neckline, and she paired it with matching pants. The Citadel actress holds a beer in her hand as she grooves over the song, and Varun Dhawan is standing upstairs and cheering for his friend.

Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s video on Twitter, a user commented, “Such is the craze that our Sam has for that song. Her journey from an ordinary middle-class girl to a pan-India actress who is loved by everyone is amazing.”

A second user commented, “Overwhelmed beyond words #OoAntava craze in #Serbia is next level!!”

A third commented, “Living her life to the fullest, crossing all the hurdles and failures that meant to destroy her.”

What are your thoughts on Samantha’s viral video of dancing on Oo Antava from a club in Serbia? Tell us in the space below.

