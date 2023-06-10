‘Sex & the City’ writer Candace Bushnell says there was a “piece missing” from the show’s reboot without Kim Cattrall.

The author, 64, shared her excitement Kim, 66, will be reprising her role of sex-crazed publicist Samantha Jones in the second season of ‘SATC’ follow-up series ‘And Just Like That’, with the actress announcing last week she will be coming back for a cameo in the upcoming season.

Candace told Page Six: “When I heard the news I was happy and surprised. The fans love Kim Cattrall and I think it will be great for the show.

“There was a piece missing. She was a major part of that girlfriend circle.” Candace’s hit 1996 book ‘Sex & the City’ was the basis for HBO’s show of the same name in 1998, and the show marked its 25th anniversary on Tuesday. (06.06.23)

Kim Cattrall had previously said she wouldn’t come back to the show’s ‘AJLT’ spin-off, with her last appearance in the franchise in the second ‘SATC’ feature film in 2010. She is now set to appear in a cliff-hanger finale for the second season of ‘AJLT’.

Variety has reported she shot only one scene for the episode and filmed it in one day in March. Kim starred as Samantha for six seasons on ‘Sex & The City’ alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon, 57, as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis, 58, as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Samantha was seen settling down in season 4 of the original series with artist character Maria Reyes, played by Sonia Braga, 73, revealing to her on-screen friends over dinner: “Yes ladies, I’m a lesbian.” Her character was then written out of the show, but not killed off.

‘The Carrie Diaries’ writer Candace also said she believes the latest batch of episodes “will be a great season” after Kim’s return was announced. She added: “I’m happy that Kim Cattrall is going to go on there. I think it’s probably the greatest thing for the show.”

Evan Handler, 62, who plays Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt on the show, also called Kim’s comeback “great”. He told People: “Apparently (her cameo) was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”

