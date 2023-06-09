Chris Hemsworth, a well-known Hollywood actor, has joined the chorus of adoration by openly expressing his enthusiasm for NTR Jr.’s performance in RRR. Hemsworth recognized his admiration for NTR Jr.’s abilities after seeing the movie and indicated his desire to collaborate with him in the future. Hemsworth’s remarks reflected those of other people in the foreign cinema business who have been charmed by NTR Jr.’s attraction on screen and his range of acting skills.

In a recent interview with one of the publications he expressed his desire to work NTR Jr, He said “I just watched RRR recently, and I thought the film was incredible. NTR Jr was so amazing, If I was lucky to work with him. It would be fantastic”

Many well-known Hollywood filmmakers and actors have expressed their desire to work with NTR Jr. because they understand the potential for creating artistic masterpieces by fusing his exceptional acting talent with their unique storytelling. The skilful fusion of NTR Jr.’s versatility and Hollywood’s universal appeal promises an exciting synergy that has the potential to enthrall audiences everywhere.

The powerhouse performer of the Indian film industry, NTR Jr., has an outstanding line-up of upcoming films that are building anticipation from both critics and fans.

Expectations are extremely high for the upcoming films Devara which is marking his reunion with Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva and another with Prashanth Neel temporarily titled as NTR 31, which are expected to be huge successes.

