Chris Hemsworth has been thinking about his own mortality more since Jeremy Renner’s snowplough accident.

The 39-year-old actor admitted it was a shock to learn how seriously his ‘Avengers’ co-star had been injured on New Year’s Day (01.01.23), suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries when he was crushed by the vehicle, and it made him realise just how short life can be.

Chris Hemsworth told Britain’s GQ magazine: “We were all on our ‘Avengers’ text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild. None of us really knew how serious it was.

“I think anything like that; it’s an immediate realisation of ‘Wow, any of us can go at any minute…’

“We’re getting to the age now where we’re going to start losing people we love.”

The ‘Extraction‘ actor – who has three children with wife Elsa Pataky – is due to turn 40 later this year but he still feels much younger, though he’s growing to accept he won’t “be here forever”.

Chris Hemsworth admitted: “I don’t think I wanna turn 40. I still feel like I’m 25, and I’ve got heaps of time. Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I could be halfway. More than halfway.’

“It is a lot of time… If I get there! The reality of ‘I’m not going to be here forever’ is sinking in.”

Chris‘ beloved grandfather Martin recently died at the age of 93, and hearing how people talked about his elderly relative made him realise he wants to be remembered for being a “good” person, rather than for his career achievements.

He said: “My uncle specifically said, ‘He’s remembered as a good bloke’. And if he knew, or if someone told him that’s how he would be remembered, how incredibly proud he would feel.

“It made me think about my own life. And it wasn’t about a career or anything. It was about being remembered as someone who was good and kind and contributed something of value… I certainly don’t think about the films I’m going to leave behind and how people are going to remember me in that sense. I hope that people think of me fondly and that I was a good person. That I was a good bloke. Like my grandpa.”

