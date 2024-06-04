After Los Espookys, Julio Torres, known for working as a Saturday Night Live writer, is returning on HBO with a new comedy series. The comedian and writer is creating, writing, directing, and starring in the show Fantasmas, which showcases his searching for a golden oyster earring and meeting some eccentric characters.

Apart from the interesting premise, the show is also generating buzz due to the cameos of numerous stars who will appear in it. Here are all the details about the release date, plot, cast, and trailer of HBO’s Fantasmas.

When Does Fantasmas Premiere On HBO?

Fantasmas is set to premiere on HBO Max on Friday, June 7th, 2024. The show consists of six episodes, which are expected to follow a weekly schedule, with one new episode coming out each Friday. New episodes will air at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. Before the scheduled release on HBO, Fantasmas had its world premiere at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, in May this year.

What Is The Storyline Of HBO’s Fantasmas?

Fantasmas features Julio Torres as a fictionalized version of himself. He travels through New York City while searching for a precious golden oyster earring. During his journey, he encounters various characters who make him reflect on the themes of purpose and meaning.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City.”

“A kaleidoscope of colour and surrealism, Fantasmas weaves together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world,” the synopsis says further.

Who Is In The Cast Of HBO’s Fantasmas?

As we already revealed, Julio Torres plays a fictional version of himself in Fantasmas. He is supported by Martine Gutierrez as Vanesja, Tomas Matos as Chester, and Joe Rumrill as Bibo’s voice. Additionally, the show will feature guest appearances by several celebrities.

The confirmed cameos include Julia Fox, Steve Buscemi, Emma Stone, Ziwe, Alexa Demie, Dylan O’Brien, Kim Petras, Paul Dano, Bowen Yang, and Aidy Bryant. Julio Torres and Emma Stone, along with Dave McCary, Alex Bach, Daniel Powell, and Olivia Gerke, are also executive producers of the series.

Is There a Trailer for HBO’s Fantasmas?

Yes, HBO released the official trailer for Fantasmas a few days ago, which promises a fun-filled ride and gives a glimpse of Hollywood stars’ guest appearances. You can watch it here:

