Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Release Date Confirmed By Starz With New Trailer

Starz has unveiled the official teaser trailer for Outlander Season 7 Part 2, announcing the premiere date for the upcoming episodes of the acclaimed series. The period drama, based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel series of the same name, has been on air since 2014 and has become one of the most-watched shows on Starz.

The new teaser showcases Claire and Jamie returning to Scotland, only to realize that their home is not the same anymore. The trailer was launched at a time when the eighth and final season of Outlander was also already in production.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Teaser Trailer Confirms Release Date

The eight-episode second part of Outlander Season 7 will premiere on Starz on November 22nd, 2024. New episodes will be released weekly on streaming, on-demand, and linear broadcast. Starz launched the teaser for the show on June 1st, marking the celebration of ‘World Outlander Day.’

The clip shows Claire once again willing to sacrifice everything for love. In a monologue, she proclaims how she no longer belongs to the future and has committed herself to love and the foundation of a new country. The teaser also gives a glimpse of all the action and drama that will unfold throughout the season. Check it out below:

Jamie And Claire’s Marriage Faces Another Test In Outlander Season 7 Part 2

In the upcoming episodes, Claire, Jamie, and Ian leave the colonies for Scotland to lay Simon’s body to rest. However, they face the dangers of the Revolutionary War and must decide between supporting their loved ones and fighting for their new home. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna face new enemies in the 1980s and try to protect their family from breaking apart.

As loyalties change and dark secrets are revealed, Jamie and Claire’s marriage faces a challenging test. Caitríona Balfe returns to the show as Claire Fraser, with Sam Heughan reprising his role as Jamie Fraser. Outlander also stars John Bell as Ian Fraser, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, and Sophie Skelton as Brianna Fraser MacKenzie.

The rest of the cast in season 7 includes David Berry as Lord John Grey, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter, and Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom. Meanwhile, three new cast members have been added to the show for its eighth and final season, the release date yet to be announced. These include Kieran Bew as retired British soldier Charles Cunningham, Frances Tomelty as his mother, Elspeth Cunningham, and Carla Woodcock as Amaranthus Grey.

