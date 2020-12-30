Ishaan Khatter got his big Bollywood break with Dharma Production’s Dhadak, the remake of Marathi film Sairat, in 2018. He starred opposite Jahnvi Kapoor in the film. Now the actor is all set to collaborate once again with Karan Johar’s production house for an upcoming project.

Advertisement

Ishaan seems to be exploring all the genres in Bollywood to prove his versatility. He was seen in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds and went on to do a complete masala entertainer Khali Peeli. He will also be seen in a horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot, where he plays the role of a quirky character.

Advertisement

Ishaan Khatter will also appear in big-budget war-drama Pippa, wherein he will play the role of an army officer. And now the actor has joined hands with Dharma Productions for an untitled film. He will be sharing screen space with Tripti Dimri. The actress will be playing the role of a complex character in this thrilling drama, which is slated to release next year, reports Peepingmoon.com

Interestingly, Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap, who made her directorial debut with Amazon Prime’s black-comedy series, Afsos, will helm Dharma Ishaan Khatter’s untitled film. Anubhuti will also be directing a social-comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana, titled Doctor G.

The Dharma Production’s untitled film will go floors mid-year, and by then Ishaan Khatter is also expected to complete his prior commitments by then, including Raja Krishna Menon’s Pippa. Meanwhile, Tripti Dimri was previously seen in the 2018 film Laila Majnu. She has also appeared in Anushka Sharma produced Netflix film Bulbbul for which she has been praised for her performance.

It’s worth pointing out that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire film industry that came to a standstill for seven months. Now Karan Johar is believed to have planned to mount a maximum number of films next year to compensate the losses.

If reports are to be believed, Dharma Productions’ three films are already on floors, which are Madhuri Dixit’s debut Netflix series The Heroine, Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Sanya Malhotra- Abhimanyu Dassani starrer Netflix film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Arijit Singh For Shayad To Hriday Gattani For Main Tumhara – Vote For Your Most Favourite Male Singer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube