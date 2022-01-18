Amit Sadh: I don't give much thought to things that don't need my attention

Actor Amit Sadh, who is known for his work in films like Sultan, Kai Po Che!, Gold and thriller series Breathe, maintains that he doesn’t worry about the delivery, pitch and modulation of his characters.

Rather for him, the voice of his characters comes from within. It’s after he understands the positioning of the character, his creative impulses get ignited.

Revealing his process, Amit Sadh tells IANS, “I don’t give much thought to things that don’t need my attention, so I don’t worry about the delivery, pitch and modulation. I know there is a ‘halla’ (noise) about these things.”

Amit Sadh then elaborates his approach for his character of Kabir Sawant in Breathe, “For Breathe, I created a speech pattern for Kabir, and it worked with the audience. Their total acceptance of his mannerisms and just the way he is makes me feel lucky about it.”

Commenting on the appreciation from the audience and his fans for his work, he says that it is the real test of an actor’s performance, “When my audience, my fans, write to me especially pointing out a very minute observation like my eye movement, the difference in walking style in both series, or any cue for that matter, that’s when I know I touched the right chords.”

Amit Sadh sums up saying, “Imbibing the story and atmosphere, letting it go and letting it be is more of my style and process.”

