Grammy Awards 2021 was a star-lit affair. From Harry Styles opening the ceremony to women artists ruling the award function, this is going to be a long-remembered affair in the history of awards. Today, we will talk about women who created historic wins with their achievements including Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The award ceremony took place earlier today at the Los Angeles Convention Center and celebrities made stunning entrances with their hot couture.

Let’s take a look at the women who ruled Grammy Awards 2021:

Beyonce –

Queen Bey has created history with the only women in music to have won 28 Grammy Awards till date. The Halo singer made a surprise appearance at the ceremony today and Megan Thee Stallion literally choked emotionally upon seeing her. The diva wore a black leather off-shoulder mini-dress and paired it with matching gloves and fishnet stockings. Her radiant bright smile stole the show for us.

Billie Eilish –

Billie won for ‘Best Record Of The Year’ for Everything I Wanted and ‘Best Song Written For Visual Media’ for No Time To Die. The 19-year-old wore a Gucci outfit with a matching hat and nails with her signature neon ombre hair. She looked pretty as ever in her loose trousers signature attire.

Megan Thee Stallion –

The Savage singer won a Grammy for ‘Best New Artist’, ‘Best Rap Song’ and ‘Best Rap Performance’. The beauty also performed her viral song WAP with Cardi B at the 63rd Grammy Awards and her hot orange gown by Dolce&Gabbana. The 26-year-old singer accessorised her look with diamond jewellery.

Taylor Swift –

The Willow singer looked like a goddess in a floral dress by Oscar de la Renta. Taylor Swift won the ‘Best Album Of The Year’ at the Grammy awards and gave a kick-a** performance too. The dress was inspired by a 70s fashion game with a high neckline and bell sleeves. She paired it with baby pink coloured Christian Louboutin heels and her signature bangs falling on her forehead.

Dua Lipa –

Dua won the ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ for Future Nostalgia. The diva wore a see-through pink sparkly gown by Versace that had a butterfly motif in the front and cutout at the back with a thigh high-slit. The Levitating singer donned matching makeup on her eyes and sleek middle-parted hair.

Here’s our list of the women who ruled at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Which one is your favourite from the above-mentioned list? Tell us in the comments below.

