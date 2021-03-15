There was no new major Hollywood release this weekend and hence the holdover films continued to attract the audience, although in a limited way. Tom and Jerry, Raya and the Last Dragon and Chaos Walking added some more numbers to their tally while everyone waits for Warner Bros’ next biggie Godzilla vs Kong to hit the cinemas.

Here’s how the worldwide box office looks like this week.

Tom Holland’s sci-fi adventure, Chaos Walking, had an opening weekend of $3.8 million in the US as it released last week. It collected $2.6 million internationally. According to Box Office Mojo, the film remained steady on lower levels in the US and added another $3.1 million domestically. Even internationally, it added $2.4 million.

The total worldwide business of the film now stands at $11.9 million with a contribution of $6.9 million from the local market and $5 million from foreign markets.

Raya and the Last Dragon also continued to fetch some numbers. The film collected $7.2 million in the US compared to $8.6 million last weekend. But it was the international markets that showed real swing. Compared to $7.6 million last weekend, the business reached $36.8 million in the foreign territories by the end of this weekend. The worldwide business of the film has now crossed $50 million and the total so far is $52.6 million. If the foreign markets continue to perform in a similar way for the film, it can hope to touch the $100 million mark as well.

Tom and Jerry continued to sustain well even during the 3rd weekend. The film has earned $28.2 million so far in the US and $38.7 million internationally thus making a worldwide total of $66.9 million.

Both Raya and the Last Dragon & Tom and Jerry are now in the race of touching the $100 million mark. Though it’s not going to be any good number but still better from the bad.

All eyes are now on Godzilla vs Kong which is slated to have a wide release on March 31, 2021. The film will release a week earlier in India, some European countries and Taiwan and it will be interesting to see how it does worldwide.

