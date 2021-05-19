The Fast & Furious 9 has caught the ultimate frenzy of the audience across the globe, even amid the pandemic. Set to release on June 25, the early reviews by the Hollywood news agencies have already started dropping, and they have confirmed the movie has everything we are expecting. While the one hell of a monster film is all set to hit the shores, the future additions in the Vin Diesel starrer franchise have already begun making news.

For the unversed, not long ago, the hopes in the Fast & Furious franchise were revived with Hobbs & Shaws that managed to create a booming buzz and earned over $700 Million at the Box Office. Vin Diesel, who is a part of both, the spin-off and the main universe, has now grabbed the headlines again, and they say he has now more than doubled his remuneration to return to the franchise. Below is all you need to know about the same.

The Fast & Furious saga that has been running strong and prosperous for the majority of its decade run, has given Vin Diesel his career-defining role as Dom. The actor has created a fanbase for this single character, and there is no way fans will ever accept an F&F movie without him or his mention. In that case, feels like Vin is planning to juice out this opportunity and earn a fortune out of it.

As per reports in We Got This Covered, Vin Diesel is planning to charge a sum as massive as $50 million to star in the Fast & Furious’ new project. The portal does not give out details for which particular film the paycheck is for. We already know the 10th instalment is in place and there are multiple spin-offs in work. So the possibility for either cannot be denied. If you are unaware of the pay scale, in recent years Vin has charged $20 Million upfront for the F&F films, excluding the profit shares as per his contract.

This means, Vin Diesel has raised his pay by 75 percent reportedly and that is huge. Considering the craze that Fast & Furious 9 has become, and the upcoming instalments promise to be, there is no chance that the studio is letting Vin go anywhere. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

