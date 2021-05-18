Fast & Furious 9 Promo Displayed On Dubai's Burj Khalifa - The Buzz Literally Reaches Sky-High!

Ahead of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, the makers and cast of Fast & Furious gave a huge surprise to their fans by beaming the promo of the film onto the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The world’s tallest building displayed the F9 teaser, announcing the film’s release in theatres across the globe, starting with South Korea from May 19. The movie is also expected to hit US theatres on June 25. The makers are yet to announce its release date in India.

With the video taking little or no time to be an instant rage on the internet, actor Vin Diesel, took to his Instagram account to express his gratitude for the love they have been receiving on the film. Sharing the video of the same, he wrote, “Wow! Blessed and grateful.” He has been one of the lead characters of the franchise since its inception with the 2001 film The Fast and the Furious.

Adding to the excitement and anticipation amongst fans, the makers of the movie also shared a video of the franchise’s journey, titled ‘The Originals’ from 2001 to 2021. Going down memory lane, the clip works wonders making the audience nostalgic and preparing them for the upcoming film. In the video, the cast speaks about how the audience and fans can expect the unexpected with the ninth instalment.

In the video, the cast speaks about the unexpected experience the audience is going to have with the ninth chapter of the franchise. Vin Diesel ends the video by saying, “I feel so excited for the world to see the ninth chapter.”

Fast & Furious 9 aka F9 also stars Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. As far as the fresh faces go, John Cena joins Cardi B and Ozuna as a newcomer to the star-studded line-up.

Watch the videos here –

